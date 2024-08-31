Five Arrested For Multiple Armed Robberies In Hwange And Victoria Falls

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of five suspects in connection with a series of armed robbery cases in Hwange and an attempted armed robbery at BancABC Bank, Kamativi on 27 August 2024.

The suspects are Derren Tshuma (25), Proud Gumbo (30), Moyo Tamsanqa (33), Michael Donald Sibanda (26) and Majority Ndlovu (26).

On 27th August 2024, Police conducted surveillance around Banc ABC Bank, Kamativi after receiving information about a planned robbery at the bank.

A gunshot was later heard and three suspects were seen fleeing. Police gave a chase leading to the arrest of Derren Tshuma and recovery of a spent cartridge as well as a National Identification card stolen at a garage in Hwange on 05th May 2024.

Further investigations by the Police led to the arrest of Proud Gumbo at a bus stop near Cross Dete along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 28th August 2024.

The arrest led to the recovery of a Browning Pistol and the arrest of other suspects, Moyo Tamsanqa, Michael Donald Sibanda and Majority Ndlovu.

Subsequently, the suspects’ get-away cars, a Nissan AD Van, registration number, AGN 7534 and a Nissan Sunny vehicle, registration number ACD 5508, were recovered.

The suspects are linked to five cases of armed robbery which occurred in Victoria Falls and Hwange between 31st December 2022 and 30th June 2024, including a case of robbery which occurred at ZB Bank, Victoria Falls on 31st December 2022 where US$15 964.00 cash was stolen and another robbery case which occurred at a service station on 08th January 2024 where a security guard was stabbed with an okapi knife on the back before cash was stolen.

The suspects are also clearing a case of robbery which occurred at a bar at Lwendulu Village, Hwange on 02nd June 2024 where cash and cellphones were stolen.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police commends the public for providing valuable information which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspect, Mxolisi Sibanda.

Anyone with information to contact National Complaints desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.