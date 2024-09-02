Five Hwedza Villagers Fatally Assault Mental Patient
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of five suspects in connection with a murder case in Wedza.
The suspects, identified as Peter Mandeya (65), Simbarashe Mandeya (40), Felix Chigodora (24), Brain Mandeya (21), and Munashe Chigodora (25), are accused of violently assaulting 37-year-old Cadilla Njodzi, who was known to be a mental patient.
The incident occurred on July 30, 2024, at Peter Mandeya’s residence in Chihowa Village, Svosve, Wedza.
Reports indicate that the altercation began after Njodzi allegedly vandalised property belonging to Mandeya, including destroying a wooden door and breaking the rear mirror of a Nissan Hardbody vehicle.
In retaliation, the suspects reportedly assaulted Njodzi with switches and their booted feet, inflicting severe injuries.
Njodzi was subsequently hospitalised due to the injuries sustained during the assault. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries on August 31, 2024, while receiving treatment at a local hospital in Wedza.
