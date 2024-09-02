Five Hwedza Villagers Fatally Assault Mental Patient

3 minutes ago Mon, 02 Sep 2024 07:39:05 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of five suspects in connection with a murder case in Wedza.

The suspects, identified as Peter Mandeya (65), Simbarashe Mandeya (40), Felix Chigodora (24), Brain Mandeya (21), and Munashe Chigodora (25), are accused of violently assaulting 37-year-old Cadilla Njodzi, who was known to be a mental patient.

The incident occurred on July 30, 2024, at Peter Mandeya’s residence in Chihowa Village, Svosve, Wedza.

