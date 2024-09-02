Five People Die In Second Limpopo Bus Crash In A Week
Five people tragically lost their lives in a bus accident in Limpopo Province, South Africa, marking the second such incident involving a cross-border bus.
Violet Mathye, the MEC for Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo confirmed that the bus, en route from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe, overturned along the N1 North near the Nyl Plaza, just outside Mokopane, on Sunday afternoon at approximately 5:30 PM.
The victims included one woman and four men. Said Mathye:
Scores of passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees in the process and have been taken to hospitals in Mokopane.
On Tuesday night, a tragic bus accident near Makhado claimed the lives of 10 Zimbabwean nationals. When the incident occurred, the Mzansi Express bus was en route from Bulawayo to Johannesburg.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
More than 30 other passengers sustained injuries, with 12 in serious condition.
According to reports, the bus overturned after the driver, who was reportedly unfamiliar with the area, sped over a roundabout on the N1 highway.
Violet Mathye expressed concern about the rising number of accidents impacting cross-border public transport operators.
More: Pindula News