Five People Die In Second Limpopo Bus Crash In A Week

Five people tragically lost their lives in a bus accident in Limpopo Province, South Africa, marking the second such incident involving a cross-border bus.

Violet Mathye, the MEC for Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo confirmed that the bus, en route from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe, overturned along the N1 North near the Nyl Plaza, just outside Mokopane, on Sunday afternoon at approximately 5:30 PM.

The victims included one woman and four men. Said Mathye:

