Health Service Commission Embarks On Job Evaluation For Workers In Public Service

In an interview with The Herald, Lovemore Marufu, HSC’s acting general manager for conditions of service and industrial relations, explained that job evaluation is a systematic process designed to assess the relative worth of various roles within an organisation. He said:

By using this approach, organisations ensure that the job grading structure is aligned with duties and responsibilities.

The exercise is fundamental to building a fair and equitable compensation system. Job evaluation is not salary increase, promotion, upgrading or cost of living adjustment.

It’s about building a grading structure, establishing job hierarchy, determining pay relationships and developing policies and systems that speak to job responsibilities.

The methodology being used to evaluate jobs in the public health sector is the Patterson grading system. The system categorises jobs based on the complexity of decision-making.

The level and complexity of decisions are essential in grading of different jobs in an organisation. The jobs are categorised into 6 decision bands (A-F).

In addition, jobs are further differentiated or sub-graded within the decision bands based on the complexity, accuracy or tolerance required in the job, pressure of work, supervision given, knowledge, skills and competencies among other factors required to perform role responsibilities.