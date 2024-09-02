PSL Matchday 25 Results: Simba Bhora Solidifies Top Spot With Win Over Bikita Minerals

The decisive goal for Simba Bhora came from captain Walter Musona in the 32nd minute, securing maximum points for Tonderai Ndiraya’s side.

At Nyamhunga Stadium, Wilfred Muvirimi levelled the score for FC Platinum with a header in the fifth minute of injury time, cancelling out Fanuel Shoko’s earlier goal for ZPC Kariba.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

In another match at Heart Stadium, 10-man Ngezi Platinum Stars ended their five-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Yadah FC, thanks to second-half goals from Obriel Chirinda and substitute Tinotenda Murasiranwa, keeping their title ambitions alive.

At the Green Fuel Arena, Green Fuel and CAPS United played to a 2-2 draw. Green Fuel’s goals came from Adrian Silla and Collins Dhuwa, while CAPS United responded with strikes from Eric Manokore and Jayden Bakari.

At Luveve Stadium, TelOne equalised in injury time through Kudzai Jason, forcing a 1-1 draw against hosts Bulawayo Chiefs, who had initially taken the lead with a goal from Panashe Shoko in the 32nd minute.

On Sunday, Dynamos returned to winning form, edging Chegutu Pirates 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium, with Freddy Alick scoring the decisive goal in the second half.

In Bulawayo, Highlanders suffered their first defeat in four matches, losing 2-1 to Herentals.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn fell to Hwange, losing 1-0 following Dominic Chungwa’s fourth-minute strike.

The PSL postponed the match between Manica Diamonds FC and Arenel Movers FC, originally scheduled for Sunday, September 1, 2024, following the passing of Manica Diamonds FC’s team medic, Morgan Ashala.

Top Six Standings After Match Day 25:

Simba Bhora : 50 points

: 50 points FC Platinum : 46 points

: 46 points Ngezi Platinum Stars : 41 points

: 41 points Highlanders : 38 points

: 38 points Manica Diamonds : 36 points

: 36 points Herentals College: 35 points

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Manica Diamonds, 8th-placed Dynamos (34 points), TelOne, Hwange, and Arenel Movers have played one game less than the other teams.

Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 25 results at a glance:

Bulawayo Chiefs FC 1-1 Telone FC

Yadah FC 0-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Greenfuel FC 2-2 Caps United FC

ZPC Kariba FC 1-1 FC Platinum

Simba Bhora FC 1-0 Bikita Minerals FC

Dynamos FC 1-0 Chegutu Pirates FC

Hwange FC 1-0 Chicken Inn FC

Highlanders FC 1-2 Herentals College FC

Manica Diamonds FC vs Arenel Movers FC (postponed)

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment