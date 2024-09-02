PSL Matchday 25 Results: Simba Bhora Solidifies Top Spot With Win Over Bikita Minerals
Simba Bhora solidified their position at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with a 1-0 victory over Bikita Minerals in a Match Day 25 encounter at Wadzanai Stadium on Saturday.
Former champions FC Platinum, currently in second place, could only manage a 1-1 draw against ZPC Kariba.
Last weekend, Simba Bhora defeated Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0, while FC Platinum experienced a setback, losing 1-0 to Bikita Minerals.
The decisive goal for Simba Bhora came from captain Walter Musona in the 32nd minute, securing maximum points for Tonderai Ndiraya’s side.
At Nyamhunga Stadium, Wilfred Muvirimi levelled the score for FC Platinum with a header in the fifth minute of injury time, cancelling out Fanuel Shoko’s earlier goal for ZPC Kariba.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
In another match at Heart Stadium, 10-man Ngezi Platinum Stars ended their five-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Yadah FC, thanks to second-half goals from Obriel Chirinda and substitute Tinotenda Murasiranwa, keeping their title ambitions alive.
At the Green Fuel Arena, Green Fuel and CAPS United played to a 2-2 draw. Green Fuel’s goals came from Adrian Silla and Collins Dhuwa, while CAPS United responded with strikes from Eric Manokore and Jayden Bakari.
At Luveve Stadium, TelOne equalised in injury time through Kudzai Jason, forcing a 1-1 draw against hosts Bulawayo Chiefs, who had initially taken the lead with a goal from Panashe Shoko in the 32nd minute.
On Sunday, Dynamos returned to winning form, edging Chegutu Pirates 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium, with Freddy Alick scoring the decisive goal in the second half.
In Bulawayo, Highlanders suffered their first defeat in four matches, losing 2-1 to Herentals.
Elsewhere, Chicken Inn fell to Hwange, losing 1-0 following Dominic Chungwa’s fourth-minute strike.
The PSL postponed the match between Manica Diamonds FC and Arenel Movers FC, originally scheduled for Sunday, September 1, 2024, following the passing of Manica Diamonds FC’s team medic, Morgan Ashala.
Top Six Standings After Match Day 25:
- Simba Bhora: 50 points
- FC Platinum: 46 points
- Ngezi Platinum Stars: 41 points
- Highlanders: 38 points
- Manica Diamonds: 36 points
- Herentals College: 35 points
Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Manica Diamonds, 8th-placed Dynamos (34 points), TelOne, Hwange, and Arenel Movers have played one game less than the other teams.
Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 25 results at a glance:
Bulawayo Chiefs FC 1-1 Telone FC
Yadah FC 0-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars
Greenfuel FC 2-2 Caps United FC
ZPC Kariba FC 1-1 FC Platinum
Simba Bhora FC 1-0 Bikita Minerals FC
Dynamos FC 1-0 Chegutu Pirates FC
Hwange FC 1-0 Chicken Inn FC
Highlanders FC 1-2 Herentals College FC
Manica Diamonds FC vs Arenel Movers FC (postponed)
More: Pindula News