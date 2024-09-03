Chatunga Charged With Disorderly Conduct, Returns To Court On 16 September

Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube, the Officer Commanding Beitbridge District, confirmed the incident, which occurred around 6 AM.

Mugabe was charged with disorderly conduct and illegal possession of a specified knife

Mugabe, who is being represented by Muchiwande Sithole of F Chauke and Associates, briefly appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate, Takudzwa Gwazemba who did not ask him to plead to the charges.

He was remanded out of custody to 16 September for a provisional trial date.

Sithole told the court that his client had been assaulted by a police officer and was still experiencing back pain.

District public prosecutor Tinayeishe Matenga told the court that Chatunga arrived at a security roadblock in Bubi in a black Range Rover driven by his South African friend, Irvin Molokoza.

The vehicle was signalled to stop, and Molokoza was asked to produce his passport. However, Chatunga allegedly presented his own passport before Molokoza could comply.

Matenga said Molokoza was instructed to park by the roadside for security checks. He partially parked on the road and was then told to move further away from the main road.

At this point, Chatunga reportedly exited the vehicle and began shouting at the police officer, accusing him of causing delays for the fourth time, indicating he was rushing to a wedding in Harare.

It is alleged that Chatunga then manhandled the police officer. He was subdued by other officers, who, upon arresting him, found a flick knife in his possession

More: Pindula News

