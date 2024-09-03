Consul-General Visits Husband Of Zimbabwean Woman Killed And Fed To Pigs In South Africa
Zimbabwe’s Consul-General to Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, visited the husband of a Zimbabwean woman who was allegedly shot dead by a white farmer and her body fed to pigs at a farm in South Africa’s Limpopo province on Tuesday last week.
The woman, Kudzai Ndlovhu, her husband Mabutho Ncube, and Ndlovhu’s 45-year-old South African friend Maria Makgato were reportedly searching for discarded food at a dumpsite on Onvervaght Farm in Mankweng, outside Polokwane, when they were attacked.
Ndlovhu and Makgato were killed, while Ncube managed to escape with serious injuries and was able to recount the horrific incident. Ncube crawled to the main road, where he received assistance and was transported to the hospital.
The incident was reported, and police discovered the women’s bodies in a pigsty.
Phiri said their visit was to arrange the repatriation of Ndlovhu’s body to Manoti, Gokwe South District, Midlands Province. He stated (via The Herald):
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
The purpose of our visit was to arrange the repatriation of Kudzai’s body to Gokwe South in Manoti.
The white farmer appeared in Mankweng Magistrate Court for a bail application, where there was a demonstration outside the courthouse.
On Thursday, South Africa’s Minister of Police, Mr. Senzo Mchunu, condemned the killing.
Farm owner Zachariah Olivier (60) and his two employees, Adriaan de Wet (19) and a Zimbabwean, William Musoro (45), have since appeared at the Mankweng Magistrates Court.
They face two counts of premeditated murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Musoro faces a further charge of contravening the Immigration Act.
The matter has been postponed to September 10.
More: Pindula News