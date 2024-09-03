Consul-General Visits Husband Of Zimbabwean Woman Killed And Fed To Pigs In South Africa

12 minutes ago Tue, 03 Sep 2024 05:31:43 GMT

Zimbabwe’s Consul-General to Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, visited the husband of a Zimbabwean woman who was allegedly shot dead by a white farmer and her body fed to pigs at a farm in South Africa’s Limpopo province on Tuesday last week.

The woman, Kudzai Ndlovhu, her husband Mabutho Ncube, and Ndlovhu’s 45-year-old South African friend Maria Makgato were reportedly searching for discarded food at a dumpsite on Onvervaght Farm in Mankweng, outside Polokwane, when they were attacked.

Ndlovhu and Makgato were killed, while Ncube managed to escape with serious injuries and was able to recount the horrific incident. Ncube crawled to the main road, where he received assistance and was transported to the hospital.

