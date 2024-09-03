Headmaster And Deputy Head In Chiredzi Convicted Of BEAM Fraud
The Headmaster and Deputy Head of a secondary school in Chiredzi District were recently arraigned before the Triangle Magistrates’ Court facing criminal abuse of duty charges.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the case emerged after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) received an anonymous tip alleging that the two had improperly included their children in the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) programme. BEAM is intended to assist underprivileged students.
However, the school head and his deputy bypassed established procedures to benefit their own children.
A thorough investigation revealed that each individual had unlawfully received US$120 for the year 2022 through this scheme. As a result, they were arrested and brought to trial.
Upon conviction, the court sentenced both defendants to 20 months in prison. However, 6 months of the sentence were suspended for 5 years, contingent on their good behaviour.
Additionally, 2 months were suspended on the condition that they pay restitution to the Social Services Department.
The remaining 12 months of their sentence were also suspended, provided they completed 420 hours of community service.
More: Pindula News