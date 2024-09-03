Headmaster And Deputy Head In Chiredzi Convicted Of BEAM Fraud

4 minutes ago Tue, 03 Sep 2024 05:53:53 GMT

The Headmaster and Deputy Head of a secondary school in Chiredzi District were recently arraigned before the Triangle Magistrates’ Court facing criminal abuse of duty charges.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the case emerged after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) received an anonymous tip alleging that the two had improperly included their children in the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) programme. BEAM is intended to assist underprivileged students.

However, the school head and his deputy bypassed established procedures to benefit their own children.

