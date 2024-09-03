"I Don't Want," Mnangagwa Responds To Calls For Presidential Term Extension
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday, 02 September, reaffirmed that he will not seek an extension of his term in office when his second and final term ends in 2028.
His comments came amid calls from some members of his party, ZANU PF, to amend the Constitution to either extend his current term to 2030 or allow him to run for another five-year term.
Speaking to an audience of Zimbabwean expatriates in Beijing, China, Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 following a military coup, described himself as a “constitutionalist.” He said:
If there are people you’re gossiping with saying the chief wants to extend his term, forget it, I don’t want. The people of Zimbabwe gave me a lot to plough and when I’m finished others will come and plough their own section.
So, this question of having a third term does not arise, especially under my watch, no. I’m in my second term and I already know the date I’m stepping down as president.
In 2028 I’m retiring to my home and others will come in. So, if there’re people entertaining such thoughts [third term] tell them to perish the idea, that’s not in my plans.
In recent days, some veterans of Zimbabwe’s War of Independence have criticized those advocating for an extension of President Mnangagwa’s rule, accusing them of being motivated by selfish interests.
Mnangagwa, who will be 85 in 2028, is currently in Beijing for the China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.
