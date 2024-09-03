Repatriation Process Begins For Zimbabweans Killed In South Africa Bus Crashes

Zimbabwe Consul-General Eria Phiri visited the scene of the Mokopane accident on Monday and later went to the hospitals to meet with the injured. He said (via The Herald):

The Tamuka Coaches bus was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members. It was involved in an accident 8 km before Mokopane tollgate in the Limpopo Province. Five perished on the scene of the accident including the driver.

Phiri said 10 of the injured passengers were admitted at Mokopane Hospital where six were treated and discharged. He added:

Two others (one female and one male) are still admitted and of the 10 patients, two requested to be transferred to a medical facility in Johannesburg close to relatives and the request was granted by hospital authorities. The rest who had no injuries proceeded with the journey to Zimbabwe. Voortrekker Hospital admitted 24 and all were treated and discharged.

Phiri revealed that out of the five bodies, four have been positively identified by their relatives, while one male body remains unidentified.

He said the repatriation process for the four identified bodies has already begun. They expect that most of those who perished in the Makhado accident will be repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial by Friday.

In a separate incident, the body of Kudzai Ncube Ndlovhu, who was tragically shot and killed by a white farmer in South Africa’s Limpopo Province and whose remains were disposed of in a pigsty, was repatriated on Monday evening for burial in Manoti, Gokwe South District.

More: Pindula News

