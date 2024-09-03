SADC Health Ministers To Convene Virtual Meeting On Mpox Response

8 minutes ago Tue, 03 Sep 2024 11:58:58 GMT

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will hold a virtual meeting of Ministers of Health on 4 September 2024 to assess the Mpox epidemiological outlook and to develop a coordinated regional response.

In a statement issued this Tuesday, 03 September, the SADC Secretariat said that the Ministers will deliberate on the Mpox situation on the African continent and in the SADC region and discuss how to strengthen public health surveillance at the national level and on how cross-border disease surveillance should be coordinated to improve the rate of detection, strengthen prevention and limit the spread of Mpox.

The Ministers are expected to prioritise the development and implementation of multi-sectoral interventions to limit and control the spread of Mpox especially for countries without Mpox outbreaks to facilitate early detection and treatment.

