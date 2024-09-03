Two Chiredzi Residents Arrested After Gas Cylinder Explodes, Killing Four People
Two Chiredzi residents, Fambidzanai Zvabva (39) and Mafanele Garfield Hlomani (26), have appeared before the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court on charges of culpable homicide following a tragic incident in which four people were killed due to an LPG cylinder fire and explosion.
According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Zvabva and Hlomani are accused of operating their LPG business without the necessary permits or licenses from the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA).
It is alleged that the accused persons’ gas cylinders developed a leak that caused a fire. As a result of this incident, five individuals sustained severe burns and required hospitalisation, with four of them ultimately succumbing to their injuries. Reads the statement:
Allegations are that the accused persons were unlawfully selling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). On the 9th of December 2023 the accused persons’ gas cylinders developed a leakage causing a fire.
As a result of the incident five people sustained deep burns and had to be hospitalised. Four of them died as a result of the injuries.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Investigations revealed that the accused persons established a gas cylinder cage and put up gas cylinders at their business premises without the requisite permits or licenses.
This operation, which commenced between 2022 and 2023, was conducted in violation of local regulations and safety standards.
The state alleges that the accused’s failure to adhere to these requirements created a significant risk of harm to the public.
Furthermore, the accused did not obtain the requisite permits or licenses from the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), local authorities or other relevant authorities, as stipulated by law.
The NPA said that the matter will return to court on the 4th of September 2024 for continuation of trial.
More: Pindula News