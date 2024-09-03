Two Chiredzi Residents Arrested After Gas Cylinder Explodes, Killing Four People

8 minutes ago Tue, 03 Sep 2024 14:21:32 GMT

Two Chiredzi residents, Fambidzanai Zvabva (39) and Mafanele Garfield Hlomani (26), have appeared before the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court on charges of culpable homicide following a tragic incident in which four people were killed due to an LPG cylinder fire and explosion.

According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Zvabva and Hlomani are accused of operating their LPG business without the necessary permits or licenses from the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA).

It is alleged that the accused persons’ gas cylinders developed a leak that caused a fire. As a result of this incident, five individuals sustained severe burns and required hospitalisation, with four of them ultimately succumbing to their injuries. Reads the statement:

