Unregulated Use Of Herbal Medicine A “Ticking Time Bomb,” Says Health Expert
Itai Rusike, Executive Director of the Community Working Group on Health (CWGH), has described the unregulated use of herbal medicine in Zimbabwe as a “ticking time bomb”.
Rusike argued that there was a need for scientific research and evidence to support claims made by herbalists, citing the lack of clinical trials and data. He said (via VicFallsLive):
Most of our herbal medicines are locally sourced and readily available, 100% organic and non-toxic. However, the challenge lies in the lack of communication regarding dosage schedules, indications for treatment, and the absence of accreditation or regulation of practitioners and their premises…Feedback
At most of our hospitals, up to 70% of clients consult alternative practitioners and providers before, during, and after their visits.
This widespread use necessitates serious evaluation and accurate advice for the population.
Many assertions by herbalists have not been scientifically researched. This challenge needs to be discussed.
Rusike also criticised the advertising of alternative medical services on mainstream media platforms, which he believes perpetuates the problem.
In Zimbabwe, alternative medicine plays a significant role in healthcare, especially in rural and resource-poor communities.
Many Zimbabweans rely on traditional herbal medicine, which involves the use of medicinal plants. This practice is deeply rooted in the culture and history of the nation.
Traditional medicine is often more accessible and affordable compared to conventional medicine. This is particularly important in rural areas where access to modern healthcare facilities can be limited.
Besides herbal treatments, faith healing is also a common practice. People often turn to faith healers for various ailments, believing in the spiritual aspect of healing.
