Unregulated Use Of Herbal Medicine A “Ticking Time Bomb,” Says Health Expert

At most of our hospitals, up to 70% of clients consult alternative practitioners and providers before, during, and after their visits.

This widespread use necessitates serious evaluation and accurate advice for the population.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Many assertions by herbalists have not been scientifically researched. This challenge needs to be discussed.

Rusike also criticised the advertising of alternative medical services on mainstream media platforms, which he believes perpetuates the problem.

In Zimbabwe, alternative medicine plays a significant role in healthcare, especially in rural and resource-poor communities.

Many Zimbabweans rely on traditional herbal medicine, which involves the use of medicinal plants. This practice is deeply rooted in the culture and history of the nation.

Traditional medicine is often more accessible and affordable compared to conventional medicine. This is particularly important in rural areas where access to modern healthcare facilities can be limited.

Besides herbal treatments, faith healing is also a common practice. People often turn to faith healers for various ailments, believing in the spiritual aspect of healing.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment