Arrest Mthuli Ncube For Abusing Teachers - ARTUZ

While the program is primarily funded by the government, it also receives contributions from the donor community.

In its statement, issued this Wednesday, 04 September, ARTUZ argued that the two school administrators, along with all teachers, are vulnerable and deserving of BEAM assistance, just like any impoverished parent in Zimbabwe.

The union contended that instead of targeting teachers who seek support from BEAM, law enforcement should hold Ncube accountable for “abusing teachers” by providing them with inadequate salaries. ARTUZ said:

We condemn the arrest and conviction of a school Head and Deputy charged with abusing BEAM funds. The two teachers included their own children on the list of BEAM beneficiaries. The BEAM scheme is meant for vulnerable children. Sons and daughters of Teachers are indeed vulnerable. Teachers earn USD 300 but the basket of needs is above USD 1200. Government promises of paying school fees for teachers’ children have not met the cost of education in schools. Mthuli Ncube is the one who should be arrested for abusing teachers. Teachers’ children are among the most vulnerable and should benefit from BEAM or any scheme of State-funded education.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the headmaster and deputy head of a secondary school in Chiredzi District were recently arraigned before the Triangle Magistrates’ Court facing criminal abuse of duty charges.

The case emerged after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) received an anonymous tip alleging that the two had improperly included their children in the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) programme. BEAM is intended to assist underprivileged students.

However, the school head and his deputy bypassed established procedures to benefit their own children.

A thorough investigation revealed that each individual had unlawfully received US$120 for the year 2022 through this scheme. As a result, they were arrested and brought to trial. Upon conviction, the court sentenced both defendants to 20 months in prison. However, 6 months of the sentence were suspended for 5 years, contingent on their good behaviour. Additionally, 2 months were suspended on the condition that they pay restitution to the Social Services Department. The remaining 12 months of their sentence were also suspended, provided they completed 420 hours of community service. More: Pindula News

