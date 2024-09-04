Govt Reduces Kombi Radius To 60 km; Speed Limiters And Monitors Required For All Kombis

The Minister condemned the practice of kombis and mushikashika picking up and dropping passengers at non-designated locations, which damages the shoulders of recently refurbished roads. Below is the statement in full:

STATEMENT ON THE REVIEW AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RADIUS-BASED RESTRICTIONS FOR KOMBIS FROM THE CURRENT 120 KM TO 60 KM

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

As the Ministry endeavours to mitigate against road traffic crashes involving kombis, a policy position has been taken to review the current radius-based restrictions for kombis on the issuance of route permits from 120 km to 60 km with effect from the 3rd of September 2024 for operators seeking new permits.

This is one of the many robust policies, regulatory and administrative mechanisms being adopted to improve the country’s road safety regime.

Thus, it implies that all 26-seater kombis and below, will be restricted to offer transport services within a radius of distances not exceeding 60 km.

We urge all commuters travelling beyond the 60 km radius to use transport services offered by high-capacity buses.

These buses are more predictable, reliable, comfortable and more consistent than the quality of service offered by kombis on long-distance routes.

Buses also have greater leg space and baggage space for long distance travellers than kombis, which makes buses more ideal for long-distance journeys.

Further, the kombis operating within the 60 km radius are prohibited from operating without installation of speed limiting and monitoring devices in terms of Section 3 (1) of Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023, which prescribes that no person shall operate or drive on any road, a passenger public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe, unless both of the devices are fitted to the vehicle.

All inspection officers should adhere to this law and ensure that no kombi operator, driver or owner is issued with a certificate of fitness unless both devices are so fitted to the kombis.

All law enforcement officers should ensure that all kombis are in compliance as prescribed by the law.

The Ministry has also noted with concern that the kombis and unauthorized vehicles (mushika-shika) are picking and dropping passengers on non-designated points, thereby causing damage to the shoulders of the roads, most of which we have recently refurbished, with clearly designated picking and dropping points.

The Ministry calls upon all enforcement officers to be diligent and ensure that all kombis and authorized public service vehicles pick from and drop passengers on designated bus stops.

In view of the above, kombi operators will be issued with Route Permits to offer passenger transport services for a maximum distance of 60 km.

The Route Permits issued before this Statement will remain valid and shall continue to be legal documents until their validity has expired.

However, with immediate effect, the Ministry will not tolerate any kombi which operates without the speed limiting and monitoring devices.

I wish to make a clarion call to all our stakeholders of the road traffic ecosystem, including motorists, transport operators and passengers to be more vigilant against road traffic violations, especially over speeding, overloading and the use of unroadworthy vehicles.

All these violations are serious offences and acts of negligence; thus, drivers and transport operators will be held accountable for such actions which are contrary to their legal and moral obligation for the safety of all road users.

The Ministry rallies all traffic law enforcement agencies, road traffic safety actors, motorists and road users to collaborate against road fatalities.