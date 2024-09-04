Harare Man Fined And Jailed For Stealing A Gun From Accident Victim
A 25-year-old man from Kuwadzana Extension, Harare, appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm after he stole a gun from an accident victim.
The court heard that on June 28, 2024, around 9 PM, the accused, Bright Makuvatsine, was part of a group assisting a couple involved in a road traffic accident along Bulawayo Road near Sogo Service Station in Whitehouse, Harare.
During this time, Makuvatsine stole a satchel containing the couple’s belongings, which included a 9mm Sarsilmaz pistol.
Makuvatsine was arrested on August 23, 2024, when he was found in possession of the firearm at the Kuwadzana 6 Shopping Centre. He also helped recover some of the stolen property.
He was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in prison for the theft, with four months suspended.
Makuvatsine was also fined US$300 for unlawful possession of a firearm, with a default sentence of four months imprisonment if the fine is not paid.
More: Pindula News