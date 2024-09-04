Harare Man Fined And Jailed For Stealing A Gun From Accident Victim

6 minutes ago Wed, 04 Sep 2024 08:31:38 GMT

A 25-year-old man from Kuwadzana Extension, Harare, appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm after he stole a gun from an accident victim.

The court heard that on June 28, 2024, around 9 PM, the accused, Bright Makuvatsine, was part of a group assisting a couple involved in a road traffic accident along Bulawayo Road near Sogo Service Station in Whitehouse, Harare.

During this time, Makuvatsine stole a satchel containing the couple’s belongings, which included a 9mm Sarsilmaz pistol.

