Jameson Timba, 77 CCC Activists Acquitted Of Disorderly Conduct

11 minutes ago Wed, 04 Sep 2024 11:15:56 GMT

Magistrate Colleta Ncube on Wednesday, 04 September, acquitted Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba and 77 other party activists of charges related to disorderly conduct.

The CCC activists had been detained for three months following their arrest in June at Timba’s residence.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), the “persecution” of these opposition activists has faced a “spectacular collapse.” ZLHR said:

