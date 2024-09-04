Jameson Timba, 77 CCC Activists Acquitted Of Disorderly Conduct
Magistrate Colleta Ncube on Wednesday, 04 September, acquitted Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba and 77 other party activists of charges related to disorderly conduct.
The CCC activists had been detained for three months following their arrest in June at Timba’s residence.
According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), the “persecution” of these opposition activists has faced a “spectacular collapse.” ZLHR said:
The persecution and prosecution of Senator Timba and 77 Harare residents has suffered a spectacular collapse after Magistrate Colleta Ncube acquitted them of disorderly conduct charges having spent 3 months in prison detention following their arrest in June at Senator Timba’s residence.
The CCC activists were arrested at Timba’s house where they were commemorating the International Day of the African Child on 16 June 2024.
On 17 June, police charged the detainees with “gathering with intent to promote public violence and disorderly conduct.”
More: Pindula News