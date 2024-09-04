Kwekweza, Chere And Gwenzi Finally Granted Bail

They must also report to the police on the last Friday of each month, avoid interfering with state witnesses, and reside at specified addresses.

The three were arrested on July 31 and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging a protest at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The alleged protest aimed to demand the release of Jameson Timba, interim leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), and other opposition activists.

Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo had initially denied bail, citing concerns about the activists potentially committing further offences, causing public unrest, and interfering with state witnesses.

Chere, Kwekweza, Gwenzi, and another individual, Vusa Moyo, were forcibly removed from a plane at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by unidentified state agents.

They were held incommunicado for several hours before being handed over to the police.

Their arrest has been condemned by UN independent experts, who have called for the charges to be dropped.

The experts allege that the activists were subjected to enforced disappearance, torture, and other forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, including waterboarding.

