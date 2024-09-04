Shaun Timba Found Not Guilty Of Disorderly Conduct
Ndapuwa Shaun Timba, the son of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba, has been acquitted of disorderly conduct charges by Harare magistrate Collet Ncube.
Shaun Timba was reportedly a victim of circumstance, having been arrested alongside numerous CCC activists at his father’s home in Avondale, Harare, on June 16.
At the time of the arrest, it was reported that Shaun had visited his father to deliver a gift when police arrived and rounded up everyone present.
On September 4, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said that despite Shaun’s acquittal, he missed the deadline to begin his studies abroad on Monday and has been forced to defer his educational pursuits. The ZLHR said:
In Zimbabwe, teenagers such as Ndapuwa Shaun Timba, the son of Senator Jameson Timba, have to go through unjustified persecution for three months for an offence, which they did not commit, only to be acquitted at the close of the prosecution case.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
As a result of the persecution and prosecution, Shaun missed the deadline for commencing his studies outside Zimbabwe on Monday and has had to defer his education exploits. Magistrate Collet Ncube acquitted Shaun today.
Meanwhile, the other CCC activists, including Jameson Timba, were also acquitted today by Magistrate Ncube.
More: Pindula News