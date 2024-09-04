Shaun Timba Found Not Guilty Of Disorderly Conduct

1 hour ago Wed, 04 Sep 2024 11:32:51 GMT

Ndapuwa Shaun Timba, the son of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba, has been acquitted of disorderly conduct charges by Harare magistrate Collet Ncube.

Shaun Timba was reportedly a victim of circumstance, having been arrested alongside numerous CCC activists at his father’s home in Avondale, Harare, on June 16.

At the time of the arrest, it was reported that Shaun had visited his father to deliver a gift when police arrived and rounded up everyone present.

