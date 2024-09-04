Three Killed After Toyota Allex Vehicle Hits A Cow
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on September 1, 2024, at approximately 6:30 PM at the 70-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road.
Police said the incident involved a Toyota Allex vehicle carrying six occupants, which veered off the road after colliding with a cow. The force of the impact caused the car to overturn.
Three people died while three others sustained injuries. Police said:
Three people were killed while three others were injured when a Toyota Allex vehicle with six occupants veered off the road before overturning after hitting a cow.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Plumtree District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.
In a separate incident, 14 people were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi carrying 16 passengers veered off the road due to a left tyre burst.
The accident occurred on September 2, 2024, at approximately 5:00 AM at the 125-kilometre peg along the Harare-Nyampanda Road.
The injured people were subsequently admitted to Mutoko Hospital for treatment.
