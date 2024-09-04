Three Killed After Toyota Allex Vehicle Hits A Cow

6 minutes ago Wed, 04 Sep 2024 06:45:52 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on September 1, 2024, at approximately 6:30 PM at the 70-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road.

Police said the incident involved a Toyota Allex vehicle carrying six occupants, which veered off the road after colliding with a cow. The force of the impact caused the car to overturn.

Three people died while three others sustained injuries. Police said:

