ZANU PF MP Allegedly Rapes Ex-Wife At Gunpoint

Makumbe is scheduled to return to court on October 3 for a routine remand hearing.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti said that the alleged rape occurred in November 2023 and was reported earlier this week.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

It is alleged that Makumbe arrived at the complainant’s residence around 10 PM and called his ex-wife outside, where she complied. Said Mutsokoti:

The accused person proposed love to the complainant, but the complainant refused. The accused person pulled out a greyish pistol and placed it on the dashboard. He got out of the car from the driver seat and proceeded to the passenger seat where the complainant was seated and opened the passenger door where the complainant was seated and started to demand sex from the complainant. The accused person suddenly pulled the complainant’s left leg down and twisted it and that led the complainant to stand on the ground.

It is alleged that Makumbe forced the complainant to bend over before raping her once without protection. This incident was not reported at the time.

Following the assault, Makumbe is said to have given the complainant US$20 to purchase morning-after pills to prevent pregnancy.

Subsequently, the woman sought treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital, where she tested HIV positive and discovered that she was pregnant.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment