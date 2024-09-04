Zimbabwean Sprinter Tapiwanashe Makarawu Celebrated With Special Day In American City

Office of the Mayor

Hobbs, New Mexico

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, Tapiwanashe Makarawu, known to his friends as “Carlie” won 6th Place in the men’s 200 meter dash finals at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. Although he did not win a medal he placed sixth in world and that is quite an accomplishment; and

WHEREAS, Carlie has been at the NMJC for 2 years and graduated in 2024. He has transferred to University of Kentucky to pursue a career in Psychology and to train for the NCAA Division I track competition. He is originally from Zimbabwe, Africa and he said of his experience at the Olympics “it’s one of those times when you want to achieve something, you’re going to have to work very hard”; and

WHEREAS, New Mexico Junior College Director of Athletics, Deron Clark said “Carlie has been a proud piece of the NMJC track history. His representation of our institution at the Olympics will always be a shining star added to the long list of program achievements”. Clark said that NMJC is just proud to be mentioned in Carlie’s long list of successes”, and

WHEREAS, Carlie has won 6 All-American honors in outdoor track and field in the 100, 200, and 4×100 meter relays. The indoor season provided Carlie with 5 more All- American honors in the (2) 60-meter, (2) 200 meter and the 4×400 meter relay. He said his next target is trying to qualify for the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Sam D. Cobb, Mayor of the City of Hobbs, New Mexico, do hereby proclaim September 3rd, 2024 as,

“TAPIWANASHE MAKARAWU DAY”

in the City of Hobbs in honor of his great accomplishment of placing 6th in the world at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. We wish Carlie continued success.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this 3rd day of September 2024, and cause the seal of the City of Hobbs to be affixed hereto.