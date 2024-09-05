2 South Africans And 2 Zimbabweans Arrested For Smuggling Stolen Vehicle

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the vehicle in question—a white Toyota Land Cruiser—was stolen in Pretoria, South Africa, on August 28, 2024. Said the NPA:

On the 28th of August 2024, the accused persons stole a white Toyota Land Cruiser in Pretoria, South Africa.

In an attempt to conceal the true identity of the motor vehicle, the accused persons fraudulently manufactured a fake South African Registration book as well as a fake Temporary Import Permit in the name of the first accused person.

On the 2nd of September 2024, the accused persons smuggled the motor vehicle into Zimbabwe intending to go to Harare.

They were intercepted by police officers manning a road block at Featherstone. The first accused person who was the driver, upon request by the police officers, produced the fake documents.

Police Officers discovered that the purported motor vehicle documents did not tally with the particulars on the motor vehicle.

A fake registration number was affixed to the motor vehicle. The motor vehicle registration book was bearing a registration number belonging to a Toyota Hilux.

The accused persons were arrested and the motor vehicle was seized. Investiagtions revealed that the motor vehicle was reported stolen in South Africa on 28 August 2024.

The accused persons were remanded in custody to the 16th of September 2024.