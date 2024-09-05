Bulawayo-Nkayi Road Funds Stolen - Tshabangu

Tshabangu said the Nkayi-Bulawayo Road construction project began in 1993, yet only 65 km of the 158 km stretch—from Bulawayo to Queens Mine—has been completed. He said (via Southern Eye):

Nkayi Road identifies with the people of Matabeleland and you cannot speak about Matabeleland without including Nkayi. When it has no development, it raises questions.

On companies that were doing the Nkayi-Bulawayo Roads, they are not from Matabeleland. They are companies which have no history.

They have no track record of where they once did roads in a way that meets international standards.

There are many companies that have done that road to date. I recently engaged the Finance minister (Mthuli Ncube) about the same road.

He told me that five companies that were there had been mired in corrupt activities. They abused funds.

This is why today, if you go along that road, there is no activity because companies that were there, they were five and were given segments on the distances they should cover.

But these companies, I cannot mention their names, diverted funds and the minister is saying he will retender the road to ensure progress.