Kadoma Man (28) Arrested For Raping A Goat

5 minutes ago Thu, 05 Sep 2024 14:57:07 GMT

A 28-year-old man from Kadoma, Edward Chitivha, was brought before the Kadoma Magistrates’ Court on charges of bestiality.

Chitivha, who resides in Tolrose Compound, is accused of sexually assaulting a goat owned by Isheunesu Shangudze, a 40-year-old resident of plot 9 Blagdon Farm, Eiffel Flats.

On the 12th of the month, Shangudze penned his five goats for the night. During the night, Chitivha allegedly entered the goat pen, removed his clothes, and placed them on the ground.

