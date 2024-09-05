Kadoma Man (28) Arrested For Raping A Goat
A 28-year-old man from Kadoma, Edward Chitivha, was brought before the Kadoma Magistrates’ Court on charges of bestiality.
Chitivha, who resides in Tolrose Compound, is accused of sexually assaulting a goat owned by Isheunesu Shangudze, a 40-year-old resident of plot 9 Blagdon Farm, Eiffel Flats.
On the 12th of the month, Shangudze penned his five goats for the night. During the night, Chitivha allegedly entered the goat pen, removed his clothes, and placed them on the ground.
He then tied the legs of a white she-goat to a pole and proceeded to violate the animal.
Shangudze, who was asleep in his house, was awakened by the goat’s cries and went to investigate.
Upon hearing Shangudze approaching, Chitivha fled the scene, leaving his clothes behind.
A police report was filed, leading to Chitivha’s arrest. He has been remanded in custody to the 17th of September 2024.
In Zimbabwe, bestiality is addressed under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].
Specifically, Section 74 of the Act criminalises bestiality, defining it as any sexual act between a human and an animal. It reads:
Any person who knowingly commits any sexual act with an animal or bird shall be guilty of bestiality and
liable to a fine up to or exceeding level fourteen or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or
both.
More: Pindula News