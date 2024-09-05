Police Identify 5 Victims In Deadly Masvingo-Beitbridge Road Accident
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five victims from a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on September 3, 2024, at the 222-kilometre mark along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.
The accident involved a head-on collision between a Ford Ranger vehicle and a haulage truck, resulting in the deaths of seven people. Initially, police reported six fatalities but later revised the number to seven.
In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that six of the victims have been positively identified by their next of kin. He said:
Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s post on the X platform regarding a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on the 3rd September 2024 at around 0800 hours at the 222-kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, Beitbridge.
The death toll has risen to seven.
Six victims have so far been identified by their next of kin. The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of five of the six victims who were identified by their next of kin as listed:
- Farai Rateiwa, a male adult of Makoni, Rusape.
- Andrew Dembura, a male adult of Nyabonga, Zaka, Masvingo.
- Felistas Bhasitera, a female adult of Nyabonga, Zaka, Masvingo.
- Isabel Dembura (9), a female juvenile of Nyabonga, Zaka, Masvingo.
- Hilfrasia Dembura (6), a female juvenile of Nyabonga, Zaka, Masvingo.
- The other victim is a foreign national.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to observe all road regulations when travelling on the country’s roads.
Above all, motorists are urged not to overtake in situations which are clearly not safe to do so.
More: Pindula News