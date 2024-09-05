Police Identify 5 Victims In Deadly Masvingo-Beitbridge Road Accident

8 minutes ago Thu, 05 Sep 2024 05:18:19 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five victims from a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on September 3, 2024, at the 222-kilometre mark along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

The accident involved a head-on collision between a Ford Ranger vehicle and a haulage truck, resulting in the deaths of seven people. Initially, police reported six fatalities but later revised the number to seven.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that six of the victims have been positively identified by their next of kin. He said:

