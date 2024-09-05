Ugandan Olympic Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Dies After Being Set On Fire By Boyfriend

According to police, Rebecca Cheptegei’s partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, doused her with petrol and set her ablaze on Sunday at her home in Endebess, located in the western county of Trans-Nzoia.

This incident occurred just weeks after the 33-year-old athlete competed in the marathon at the Paris Olympics, where she finished in 44th place.

Cheptegei suffered severe burns covering 80% of her body, as detailed by the acting head of the facility where she was treated.

A nurse at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) reported that she succumbed to her injuries at 5 AM on Thursday.

A medical counsellor at the hospital had indicated on Wednesday that Cheptegei’s condition had deteriorated, leading to a sepsis infection.

Police stated that Marangach had entered Cheptegei’s home on Sunday afternoon while she was at church with her children. S

he lived in Endebess with her sister and two daughters, as confirmed by her father, Joseph Cheptegei, to Kenyan media.

The Standard newspaper reported that Cheptegei’s daughters witnessed the horrific attack. The girl, who has not been named, said:

He kicked me while I tried to run to the rescue of my mother. I immediately cried out for help, attracting a neighbour who tried to extinguish the flames with water, but it was not possible. Marangach was also injured in the incident, sustaining 30 percent burns on his body. His current condition is not known.

Police said they were a couple who “constantly had family wrangles”.

