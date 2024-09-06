Prince Dubeko Sibanda Granted US$300 Bail
High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero granted opposition politician Prince Dubeko Sibanda bail set at US$300 on Friday, September 6.
Sibanda, a former MDC Alliance and later CCC MP for Binga North, had been in pre-trial detention for three weeks following his arrest in Beitbridge in mid-August 2024.
He was apprehended at the Beitbridge Border Post on Saturday, August 17, and subsequently transferred to Harare Central Police Station.
After appearing before the Harare Magistrate’s Court, Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa denied him bail.
Sibanda faces charges of inciting public violence, stemming from allegations that he posted messages on social media encouraging CCC party members to engage in violent actions, including barricading roads, burning shops and tyres, and shutting down Harare. He allegedly posted on X:
Unless the SADC creates a platform where the heads of State will engage Zimbabweans on the SEOM [SADC Electoral Observer Mission] report and other issues, we will create a platform to meet with them on the streets of Harare.
In his ruling, Justice Chikowero said Magistrate Gofa had misdirected herself by denying Sibanda bail.
As part of his bail conditions, Sibanda was ordered to deposit US$300 (or its equivalent in ZiG), not to interfere with state witnesses, and to reside at his place of residence.
He was represented by Alec Muchadehama from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).
