Prince Dubeko Sibanda Granted US$300 Bail

After appearing before the Harare Magistrate’s Court, Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa denied him bail.

Sibanda faces charges of inciting public violence, stemming from allegations that he posted messages on social media encouraging CCC party members to engage in violent actions, including barricading roads, burning shops and tyres, and shutting down Harare. He allegedly posted on X:

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

Unless the SADC creates a platform where the heads of State will engage Zimbabweans on the SEOM [SADC Electoral Observer Mission] report and other issues, we will create a platform to meet with them on the streets of Harare.

In his ruling, Justice Chikowero said Magistrate Gofa had misdirected herself by denying Sibanda bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Sibanda was ordered to deposit US$300 (or its equivalent in ZiG), not to interfere with state witnesses, and to reside at his place of residence.

He was represented by Alec Muchadehama from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment