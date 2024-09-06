Woman Raped And Forced To Drink Pesticide By Attacker

6 minutes ago Fri, 06 Sep 2024 08:24:18 GMT

A 33-year-old gold panner, Tafadzwa Nkonde, has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Chinhoyi and forcing her to drink poison after she rejected his sexual advances.

Nkonde appeared before the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court on Thursday, facing murder charges under Section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on August 30, 2024, when Nkonde approached the now-deceased Nokuthula Mazivisa as she was walking to her garden in the Dandadale area of Chinhoyi. He allegedly offered her US$5.00 for sexual services. Said the NPA:

