Woman Raped And Forced To Drink Pesticide By Attacker
A 33-year-old gold panner, Tafadzwa Nkonde, has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Chinhoyi and forcing her to drink poison after she rejected his sexual advances.
Nkonde appeared before the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court on Thursday, facing murder charges under Section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on August 30, 2024, when Nkonde approached the now-deceased Nokuthula Mazivisa as she was walking to her garden in the Dandadale area of Chinhoyi. He allegedly offered her US$5.00 for sexual services. Said the NPA:
The now-deceased refused to entertain the accused person, which did not go down well with him. He grabbed the now deceased’s neck from behind and dragged her into the bushes where he raped her once.
After raping the now-deceased, he took a bottle of pesticide that was in the complainant’s handbag and shoved the contents down her throat. He disappeared into a nearby bush.
Passersby heard the now-deceased groaning and went to investigate. The accused person reappeared on the scene and was positively identified by the now-deceased who narrated her ordeal to the witnesses.
The now deceased was rushed to hospital where she died upon admission.
The Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court remanded Nkonde in custody to the 18th of September 2024.
