Zimbabwe Prepares For Migrant Influx From South Africa

5 minutes ago Fri, 06 Sep 2024 05:40:22 GMT

The government is preparing to welcome thousands of Zimbabweans living illegally in South Africa who are expected to be deported from the neighbouring country.

South Africa has intensified its deportation efforts, particularly targeting Zimbabweans, amid concerns from locals that foreigners are taking jobs and contributing to rising crime rates.

In response to written questions from legislators during a parliamentary session on Wednesday regarding the government’s plans to accommodate returning Zimbabweans, Public Service and Social Welfare Minister Maruva Mercy Dinha said:

