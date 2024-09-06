Zimbabwe Prepares For Migrant Influx From South Africa
The government is preparing to welcome thousands of Zimbabweans living illegally in South Africa who are expected to be deported from the neighbouring country.
South Africa has intensified its deportation efforts, particularly targeting Zimbabweans, amid concerns from locals that foreigners are taking jobs and contributing to rising crime rates.
In response to written questions from legislators during a parliamentary session on Wednesday regarding the government’s plans to accommodate returning Zimbabweans, Public Service and Social Welfare Minister Maruva Mercy Dinha said:
The government of Zimbabwe, working with the International Organisation for Migration, laid a foundation for the receipt of migrants in anticipation of the return of Zimbabwe Exemption Permit non-holders from South Africa.
In that regard, there are inter-ministerial committees in place that will be activated to attend to any anticipated return of citizens.
My ministry is finalising the renovations of the Beitbridge and Plumtree reception and support centres, respectively, where returnees will be admitted and then reintegrated into the communities where they came from.
Our capability to handle any number of our returning citizens cannot be doubted as evidenced by our acquittal during the COVID-19 pandemic, where hundreds of thousands of returning citizens were successfully received and reintegrated into the country.
South Africa hosts millions of African migrants, with a significant number of them being undocumented Zimbabweans.
Approximately 178,000 Zimbabwean nationals currently reside in South Africa under the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), set to expire on November 29, 2025.
However, ZEP holders are ineligible for permanent residence, and the permits are non-renewable. As a result, there are concerns that many beneficiaries may face deportation when their ZEPs expire.
