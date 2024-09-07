Chivayo Mocks Detained Partners, Calls Them "Incompetent Idiots" And "Petty Criminals" Whose Conviction "Is Inevitable"
Ex-convict Wicknell Chivayo has derided his detained business partners, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, calling them “petty criminals” rather than friends.
In a post on the social media platform X, Chivayo claimed that Chimombe and Mpofu are facing “inevitable conviction” for fraud related to two tender scandals: the goat supply scheme and street light contracts, in which they allegedly falsified documents and misappropriated millions of USD for personal gain.
Chivayo has previously referred to the pair as “incompetent idiots,” labelling one as his “teaboy” and the other as a “shoe-polisher.”
Chimombe and Mpofu are accused of defrauding the government in a US$7.7 million scheme involving the President’s Goats Initiative and a US$9 million tender for street lights from Harare City Council.
Their arrest followed their exposure of an alleged US$100 million corruption scandal involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and several high-ranking state officials.
In response to a question on X from user LynneM, who asked, “Hana yako hairove here kana uchinzwa kuti your friends [Chimombe] & Mpofu are rotting in Chikurubi?” Chivayo replied:
Ichiroverei hayo nhai hadzvadzi, kana uine tu ma usd mbichana muhomwe hana haiwanzo rova zveku mhanya.
Get it right , those two were never my friends and as a patriotic and law abiding citizen I’m extremely grateful such petty two cents criminals have been brought to book.🤣🤣🤣.
I’m not a lawyer but the essential elements of “FRAUD” are unlawful misrepresentation and prejudice. They used fake documents = they misrepresented.
They got paid , didn’t deliver and converted the money to their own use = they prejudiced the government. Nyangwe vakano mutsa George Chikumbirike na Chris Anderson vabatsirane maonero angu apa a Conviction is inevitable…
Kana vaka ngwara their lawyers must concentrate more researching on mitigation. E.g “My lord our clients are both breadwinners and Father’s of 16 and 11 children each with different Mother’s , consequently they suffer from various venereal diseases which we can’t mention publicly here in court but can come and whisper to you in your chambers my Lord.”
Mungazoti ndine hutsinye iyo one strong point ye mitigation ndatovapa from Advocate Wicknell Chivayo SC.
More: Pindula News