Chivayo Mocks Detained Partners, Calls Them "Incompetent Idiots" And "Petty Criminals" Whose Conviction "Is Inevitable"

3 minutes ago Sat, 07 Sep 2024 12:04:48 GMT

Ex-convict Wicknell Chivayo has derided his detained business partners, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, calling them “petty criminals” rather than friends.

In a post on the social media platform X, Chivayo claimed that Chimombe and Mpofu are facing “inevitable conviction” for fraud related to two tender scandals: the goat supply scheme and street light contracts, in which they allegedly falsified documents and misappropriated millions of USD for personal gain.

Chivayo has previously referred to the pair as “incompetent idiots,” labelling one as his “teaboy” and the other as a “shoe-polisher.”

Feedback