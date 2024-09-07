Police Advise Schools To Handle Fees Through Banks To Avoid Robberies

5 minutes ago Sat, 07 Sep 2024 05:17:56 GMT

As schools prepare to open for the third term in just a few days, police are urging school authorities to follow the government’s directive to process payments through banks and not keep cash at their premises. This step is crucial in safeguarding schools from armed robbery.

Last term, several institutions suffered significant financial losses after being targeted by robbers during school fee collection from parents and guardians.

In an interview with ZBC News, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Deputy Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka emphasised the importance of schools taking proactive measures to avoid becoming targets for criminals. He said:

