Police Advise Schools To Handle Fees Through Banks To Avoid Robberies
As schools prepare to open for the third term in just a few days, police are urging school authorities to follow the government’s directive to process payments through banks and not keep cash at their premises. This step is crucial in safeguarding schools from armed robbery.
Last term, several institutions suffered significant financial losses after being targeted by robbers during school fee collection from parents and guardians.
In an interview with ZBC News, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Deputy Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka emphasised the importance of schools taking proactive measures to avoid becoming targets for criminals. He said:
Our call to the schools and school authorities is that they should actually adhere to the government system, which requires that they deposit school fees using the banking system. The hoarding of cash at schools is not advisable Why? Because schools become targets of criminals.
We also even advise parents that as they pay their school fees, they should use the banking system rather than carry large sums of cash to schools. This attracts criminals would then target them and rob them of their money.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
Last term, a school in Warren Park, Harare, was robbed in broad daylight where an armed gang posed as parents intending to pay school fees.
Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Director of Communications and Advocacy, Taungana Ndoro, said:
Schools must comply with government regulations and use ZiG for all financial transactions.
This imperative step will substantially reduce the risk of armed robberies, ensure a secure educational environment, and support the local economy.
Lytton Primary School in Harare, Tafadzwa Primary School in Chitungwiza, Widdicombe Primary School in Hatfield, Ngezi Salvation Army Secondary School in Kadoma, Glen Norah 2 High School, and George Stark High School in Mbare all suffered significant financial losses due to armed robberies last term.
In an unrelated development, Assistant Commissioner Chishaka said police are closing in on a suspected armed gang responsible for a robbery at the Fawcett Security Company premises in Chipinge. On Wednesday morning, the gang stole over US$110,000 and more than ZAR 2,000,000.
More: Pindula News