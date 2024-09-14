Zimbabwe Announces Unveiling Of Masvingo-Glen Norah And Mbudzi Interchange Projects

4 minutes ago Sat, 14 Sep 2024 08:04:27 GMT

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development in Zimbabwe has announced that there will be an official unveiling of the Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop and Mbudzi Interchange projects next week.

According to a statement obtained by Pindula News, the opening ceremony will be led by the Honourable Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Tapiwa Mhona (MP), accompanied by other dignitaries. The event, set for September 16, 2024, at the Mbudzi Interchange Site Offices, will feature prayers, introductions, speeches, and a project tour.

The Mbudzi Interchange venture, initiated in 2022 with a completion deadline of July 31, 2024, has encountered setbacks, failing to meet its initial target.

Feedback