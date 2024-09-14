Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Announces Unveiling Of Masvingo-Glen Norah And Mbudzi Interchange Projects

4 minutes agoSat, 14 Sep 2024 08:04:27 GMT
Zimbabwe Announces Unveiling Of Masvingo-Glen Norah And Mbudzi Interchange Projects

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development in Zimbabwe has announced that there will be an official unveiling of the Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop and Mbudzi Interchange projects next week.

According to a statement obtained by Pindula News, the opening ceremony will be led by the Honourable Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Tapiwa Mhona (MP), accompanied by other dignitaries. The event, set for September 16, 2024, at the Mbudzi Interchange Site Offices, will feature prayers, introductions, speeches, and a project tour.

The Mbudzi Interchange venture, initiated in 2022 with a completion deadline of July 31, 2024, has encountered setbacks, failing to meet its initial target.

Authorities claim that the total cost of constructing the Mbudzi Interchange flyover amounts to US$88 million. This includes US$65 million allocated for the interchange structure and US$23 million for various project components such as detour roads, relocation expenses, royalties, surveys, and professional fees. They say the US$65 million figure was quantified by the internationally accredited firm DNMZ, based in South Africa.

