7 Killed, 11 Injured In Accidents In Masvingo And Rusape

In the second incident, a Toyota Hilux with two passengers was involved in a head-on collision with another Toyota Hilux carrying eight passengers.

Commissioner Nyathi said the second accident occurred at the 60-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road, resulting in three fatalities and seven injuries. Reads the statement:

FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS IN MASVINGO AND RUSAPE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms two separate fatal road traffic accidents which occurred in Masvingo and Rusape on 14th September 2024, resulting in the loss of seven lives.

In one of the accidents, a Nissan Serena vehicle with eight occupants veered off the road and overturned before landing on its side after the rear right tyre of the vehicle burst on 14th September 2024 at around 0725 hours at the 60-kilometre peg along Roy–Chiredzi Road. Subsequently, four people were killed while four others were injured.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Msiso Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital. The victims have not yet been identified by their next of kin.

In another fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 60-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road, three people were killed while seven others were injured when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with two passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with another Toyota Hilux vehicle with eight passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

One of the three victims was identified by the next of kin as listed:-

Chigwese Tendai Amon (52), a male adult of Neshena Village, Makoni.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to exercise caution and avoid overtaking when it is not safe to do so.

Above all, drivers are reminded to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on a journey.