COLA: Government, Civil Servants Set To Meet Again

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), the umbrella union for civil servants, met with government representatives on September 11 under the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC).
The NJNC serves as a collaborative platform that brings together government officials and public sector unions, providing a forum to explore viable solutions to address the concerns of state workers.
In a statement issued the day after the meeting, the ZCPSTU announced that the parties would reconvene this week. Reads the statement:
The NJNC reconvened yesterday to discuss the cost of living (COLA) for civil servants. After lengthy deliberations on the envelope tabled by the employer, the parties agreed to adjourn to give time for further consultation.
The NJNC agreed to meet in the coming week to receive feedback on the consultations and for further deliberations.
Zimbabwe’s civil servants receive a basic salary of US$320, supplemented by less than ZWG$2,000.
Over the years, civil servants have been demanding a return to their pre-October 2018 salary of US$540, and more recently, their demands have increased to US$840.
However, the government has consistently maintained that it cannot meet these salary demands, implementing only marginal increments that still fall significantly short of covering the basic needs of civil servants.
