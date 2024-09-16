COLA: Government, Civil Servants Set To Meet Again

4 minutes ago Mon, 16 Sep 2024 08:32:14 GMT

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), the umbrella union for civil servants, met with government representatives on September 11 under the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC).

The NJNC serves as a collaborative platform that brings together government officials and public sector unions, providing a forum to explore viable solutions to address the concerns of state workers.

In a statement issued the day after the meeting, the ZCPSTU announced that the parties would reconvene this week. Reads the statement:

