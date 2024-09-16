"Dexter Nduna Did Not Graduate... Anyone Can Buy And Wear A Gown"

As a result, he did not receive any results transcript indicating that he had completed and passed his modules, nor did he obtain a certificate on graduation day like the other graduates.

It is reported that Nduna paid the graduation fee and acquired a gown, but he merely sat in the audience rather than joining his graduating class.

A veteran lecturer from the UZ Faculty of Law described Nduna as a “comical spectator” attempting to mislead the public with his antics. Said the lecturer:

It’s common cause he did not graduate. Paying a graduation fee and wearing a gown during a graduation ceremony does not mean he graduated. Those are just antics, not full academic and graduation processes. The fact is he was not on the graduation book, he did not get a transcript of results (he failed some modules) and was not awarded a certificate at the graduation ceremony. This means that he did not graduate like others in his class. We have seen what he posted on social media, but he did not post his results transcript and certificate which would provide concrete proof that he finished his studies, passed and graduated. Anyone can buy and wear a gown, and then sit next to those graduating without him or her actually graduating. Those are just antics. The university will only get concerned and act if he posts a fake transcript and certificate. As it is, there is no real issue because it’s clear he didn’t graduate.

The report also alleges that seven students from the Faculty of Veterinary Science graduated after their marks were altered by their lecturers at the request of the university’s academic leaders.

Meanwhile, Buhera West legislator Tafadzwa Mugwadi (ZANU PF), who previously served as the party’s information and publicity director, successfully graduated with a law degree on Friday.

