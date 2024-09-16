Dexter Nduna's Graduation From University Of Zimbabwe Mired In Controversy

Vanombozvida here ma lecturer epa UZ munhu anoti kana afoira ovavhunditsira achiti ndiri we ZANU PF. Hon Dexter Nduna Chegutu West today decided to get a gown from the street and wore it to make believe. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q He is not on the list of graduands from the faculty of law coz akafoira foira ma modules hobho hobho.

Nduna, however, told NewZimbabwe.com that he graduated from the UZ and shared a receipt for the graduation gown he purchased exclusively from the institution after confirming his place on the list of graduating students.

He even took to social media to congratulate himself on his achievement.

According to Bulawayo24, under UZ’s academic regulations, students who fail some subjects are expected to either sit for supplementary exams or apply to repeat the failed modules.

Nduna is no stranger to controversy, having served as the MP for Chegutu West despite losing the 2018 election to MDC Alliance’s Gift Konjana.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who officiated over the graduation ceremony, capped 6,778 graduates across various disciplines, including 16 Doctor of Philosophy, 11 Masters in Philosophy, and 5,319 undergraduate degrees. 1,432 graduates completed various postgraduate programmes.

UZ has faced numerous scandals in recent years, including the issuance of fake PhD degrees, allegations of political interference, nepotism, and corruption.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment