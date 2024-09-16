Nicole Chabata Granted US$50 Bail
Nicole Chabata, a Form Four student arrested alongside more than 70 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists on June 16, 2024, has finally been granted bail.
Chabata, who registered for 10 subjects for the upcoming Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) exams starting next month, has been detained at Chikurubi Female Prison since her arrest.
The CCC activists were apprehended during a police raid at the Avondale home of former CCC senator Jameson Timba.
The group had gathered to celebrate the Day of the African Child, observed internationally on June 16.
As part of her bail conditions, Chabata must pay US$50, reside at a specified address, and report to the police on the last Friday of each month.
More to follow…
