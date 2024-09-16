Nicole Chabata Granted US$50 Bail

The CCC activists were apprehended during a police raid at the Avondale home of former CCC senator Jameson Timba.

The group had gathered to celebrate the Day of the African Child, observed internationally on June 16.

As part of her bail conditions, Chabata must pay US$50, reside at a specified address, and report to the police on the last Friday of each month.

More to follow…

