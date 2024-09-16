Seven UZ Students Graduate After Alleged Fraudulent Result Alterations
Seven students from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) who allegedly failed their examinations graduated on Friday after their results were fraudulently altered by lecturers at the request of the institution’s academic leaders.
According to The NewsHawks, the forged marks were assigned to the students after lecturers were pressured to change the results on Monday, rather than organising supplementary examinations.
The seven students concerned were named as Linford Masotcha: Small Animal Medicine (41%); Anorld Mushayi: Small Animal Medicine (40%); Obey Kadyamajongwe: Small Animal Medicine (43%) and Small Animal Surgery (44%); Adeline Musunda: Small Animal Surgery (43%); Moses Madenga: Small Animal Medicine (46%), Small Animal Surgery (40%) and Herd Health (45%); Tadiwa Karumbidza: Small Animal Medicine (43%); Wright Zvomuya: Small Animal Medicine (40%) and Small Animal Surgery (40%).
UZ students recently received their exam results, and those who failed were expected to either repeat the subjects or sit for supplementary examinations after six weeks. However, the university’s academic leaders directed lecturers to alter the marks, allowing students to pass without retaking their exams.
According to university regulations, a student who fails certain subjects must sit for supplementary exams. Students who fail one or more modules may apply to repeat those modules, while those who fail a module other than Research Methods, Technical Writing, and Design Project may still proceed to the Dissertation phase.
It is alleged that lecturers were instructed to change the results, a move that many academics have condemned as fraudulent and criminal.
