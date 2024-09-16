Seven UZ Students Graduate After Alleged Fraudulent Result Alterations

4 minutes ago Mon, 16 Sep 2024 09:23:53 GMT

Seven students from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) who allegedly failed their examinations graduated on Friday after their results were fraudulently altered by lecturers at the request of the institution’s academic leaders.

According to The NewsHawks, the forged marks were assigned to the students after lecturers were pressured to change the results on Monday, rather than organising supplementary examinations.

The seven students concerned were named as Linford Masotcha: Small Animal Medicine (41%); Anorld Mushayi: Small Animal Medicine (40%); Obey Kadyamajongwe: Small Animal Medicine (43%) and Small Animal Surgery (44%); Adeline Musunda: Small Animal Surgery (43%); Moses Madenga: Small Animal Medicine (46%), Small Animal Surgery (40%) and Herd Health (45%); Tadiwa Karumbidza: Small Animal Medicine (43%); Wright Zvomuya: Small Animal Medicine (40%) and Small Animal Surgery (40%).

