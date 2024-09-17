Beitbridge Man (22) Jailed 15 Years For Attempting To Rape Stepmother

He asked for washing powder and the complainant told him that she would give him money to go and buy some later.

He returned a while later and opened the door without knocking, peeped and shut the door before he left.

He returned once more, hurriedly opened the door and walked towards the complainant who was still in her blankets.

He moved around the room, closed the door and the complainant immediately jumped out of the bed and stood on feet.

The accused person pulled down his trousers, charged towards the complainant and tripped her. He removed the complainant’s skirt and tried to rape her.

While they were wrestling, a neighbour who was outside shouted the accused person’s name to stop what he was doing.