Chitungwiza Works Manager Jailed Three Years For Corruption

11 minutes ago Tue, 17 Sep 2024 14:13:23 GMT

Emmanuel Mushata (45), a Works Manager in the Chitungwiza Municipality of Harare, was brought before the court facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer, as defined in Section 174(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], in conjunction with Section 196A of the same Act.

It was the State’s case that in November 2019, while serving as the Acting Director of Works, Mushata identified an open space that was an earth road and proceeded to create a residential stand measuring 476 square meters without adhering to the required legal procedures.

He crafted a layout plan for the stand, which he approved and subsequently submitted to the then Acting Director of Housing and Community Services. This official issued an offer letter for the stand to a beneficiary who was a local councillor.

