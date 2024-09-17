Government Reaffirms Commitment To Regularise Informal Settlements

Regularisation including the issuance of proper title. The processes of regularisation require that there be an approved layout plan, approved by a respective local authority working in partnership with government entities.

Once a layout plan is in place, it provides for roads, for future servicing of the land. So what we will be doing essentially in those settlements, we will be looking at the structures that are on the ground, insofar as they fit in a pre-approved layout plan.

Some structures may be held on land which was reserved for certain particular uses. Efforts will be made to relocate those few structures that will be in such spaces. The majority will be regularised in situ.

Regularisation is then going to culminate in a partnership working with an entity called FANGU, which will then bring in services.

That is part of the process that will lead to the issuance of a title so conditions of urban settlement still be maintained.