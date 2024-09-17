Police Urge Motorists To Be On High Alert As Highway Robberies Rise

As police, we continually remind drivers to adhere to the mandates set by their employers. They should not carry additional passengers when instructed otherwise. We encourage drivers to play a role in enhancing their safety on the roads. Transport operators must take the initiative to protect their goods and passengers. No one should board a cross-border bus without their name being documented and verified. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q Operators should also ensure their buses do not stop at unauthorized locations. Designated stops are available for rest, and this helps law enforcement track them in case of incidents.”

This warning follows a series of armed robberies reported on highways in recent weeks.

In one incident, a haulage truck driver picked up three men in Msasa, Harare, after posing as genuine travellers heading to Mutare.

When the driver stopped near Rusape at their request, two additional suspects emerged from the bushes, joining their accomplices to attack the driver, who sustained serious injuries.

In another case, a cross-border bus was targeted in Beitbridge last month by suspects who feigned being passengers travelling to the Beitbridge Border Post.

Along the way, they ordered the bus to stop and then assaulted passengers, escaping with significant amounts of U.S. dollars and Rands.

The police have since arrested the suspects involved in both incidents.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment