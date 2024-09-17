Tshabangu Shakes Up CCC Leadership, Declares Welshman Ncube's Mandate Expired

It is misleading to suggest that anyone has been “fired”. The legal opinion expressly deals with interpretation of the party constitution. Some office bearers offices have expired by operation of law (party constitution) and there is need for the party to operate within the confines of law and constitution. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q Anyone with a different opinion/interpretation is welcome to place it on record and it shall be interrogated.

Tshabangu said he will soon be appointing a steering committee that will be in charge of party issues until holding of the Congress. He said:

The interim Secretary General shall institute the working steering committee which shall ensure that the party is reestablished at grassroots level up wards leading to a Congress.

A virtually unknown politician before the August 23, 2023, harmonized elections, Tshabangu rose to prominence after he boldly issued multiple recalls of CCC MPs and councillors, claiming they had ceased to be party members.

His actions received support from key figures, including the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Senate President, and the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, as well as the courts, effectively disrupting the CCC and leading to party leader Nelson Chamisa’s resignation, which he attributed to infiltration by adversaries.

Now a senator, Tshabangu enjoys increased wealth, including a car, a house, and elevated status, allowing him to mingle with Zimbabwe’s political elite.

He is also poised to receive US$1.6 million, which represents CCC’s share of state funds under the Political Parties Finance Act.

More: Pindula News

