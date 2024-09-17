Zimbabwean Premiership Partners With Media Mora For New Football Show On SuperSport

This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Premier Soccer League as we officially enter into a partnership with Media Mora, a renowned South African media company that has been at the forefront of producing high-quality African football content for SuperSport International. This partnership is a monumental step forward, not only for the PSL but for Zimbabwean football as a whole. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q Media Mora has a proven track record of showcasing African football to global audiences, and now, through this collaboration, Zimbabwean clubs, players, and the rich stories of our football culture will be profiled on television screens across the world.

Media Mora director Thomas Kwenaite said the Zimbabwe Football Magazine show will be a 30-minute production with a four-minute element for commercial purposes. He said:

The show will be broadcast as a 30-minute instalment and I would like to salute the Zimbabwe PSL for taking this bold step as this will change the game completely.

The local premier league has not been on SuperSport for over ten years. The Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN Prime) has been showing at least two premier league games every match day since they partnered with the Premier Soccer League about three years ago.

