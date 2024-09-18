Ngezi Platinum Stars Face Two Year Transfer Ban For Unpaid US$$200,000 To Former Coach

15 minutes ago Wed, 18 Sep 2024 15:07:30 GMT

Defending champions of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), Ngezi Platinum Stars, have been ordered to pay former coach Bongani Mafu nearly US$200,000 after he won his unfair dismissal case.

Ngezi was given until last week to appeal the FIFA ruling, or they would face a two-year transfer ban, effective until the second transfer window of 2026 if they fail to pay the full amount within 45 days.

FIFA documents sent to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and Mafu’s representatives confirm that the decision was made on August 27, with notifications sent to all parties three days later.

Feedback