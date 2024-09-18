Ngezi Platinum Stars Face Two Year Transfer Ban For Unpaid US$$200,000 To Former Coach
Defending champions of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), Ngezi Platinum Stars, have been ordered to pay former coach Bongani Mafu nearly US$200,000 after he won his unfair dismissal case.
Ngezi was given until last week to appeal the FIFA ruling, or they would face a two-year transfer ban, effective until the second transfer window of 2026 if they fail to pay the full amount within 45 days.
FIFA documents sent to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and Mafu’s representatives confirm that the decision was made on August 27, with notifications sent to all parties three days later.
At the time of Mafu’s dismissal in 2022, Yvonne Manwa, the current ZIFA CEO, was serving as the chief executive officer of Ngezi Platinum Stars. The FIFA correspondence states:
Ngezi Platinum Stars FC must pay the claimant (Bongani Mafu) US$196,750 as compensation for breach of contract without just cause.
The decision was passed on the 27th of August 2024 by the FIFA Football Tribunal’s Player Status Chamber.
The decision was communicated to Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club, Bongani Mafu, ZIFA and CAF on the 30th of August 2024.
Should any of the parties wish to receive the grounds of the decision, a written request must be received by FIFA, within 10 days of receipt of notification of the findings of the decision.
Failure to do so within the stated deadline will result in the decision becoming final and binding and the parties being deemed to have waived their rights to file an appeal.
If Ngezi Platinum Stars lose their appeal, it could turn out to benefit players and coaches who have been subjects of unfair labour prices.
