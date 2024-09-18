Police Officer Wanted For Alleged Rape Of 17-Year-Old Housemaid
A police officer is on the run after his wife reported him for allegedly raping their 17-year-old housemaid last week.
As reported by ZimLive, Assistant Inspector Farai Mashavira, from Nkata 9 in Bulawayo, is accused of attacking the teenager on September 12.
The incident was reported to Tshabalala police two days later by Mashavira’s wife, who took the alleged victim to file a report.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was alone at the house when Mashavira allegedly returned from work around 1 PM, initially in his police uniform.
According to a police memo, Mashavira asked the complainant to prepare food and then changed into civilian clothes.
While the teenager was washing dishes in the kitchen, Mashavira allegedly approached her from behind, grabbed her around the waist, and covered her mouth when she tried to scream.
He then dragged her to the living room and allegedly raped her on the sofa.
After the assault, Mashavira reportedly changed back into his uniform and left the house.
The teenager called her aunt in Mberengwa at around 5 PM the same day to recount her ordeal.
The aunt then informed Mashavira’s wife, who led the teenager to Tshabalala Police on September 14 to file a report.
Mashavira is currently being sought by police on rape charges.
