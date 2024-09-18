Police Officer Wanted For Alleged Rape Of 17-Year-Old Housemaid

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was alone at the house when Mashavira allegedly returned from work around 1 PM, initially in his police uniform.

According to a police memo, Mashavira asked the complainant to prepare food and then changed into civilian clothes.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

While the teenager was washing dishes in the kitchen, Mashavira allegedly approached her from behind, grabbed her around the waist, and covered her mouth when she tried to scream.

He then dragged her to the living room and allegedly raped her on the sofa.

After the assault, Mashavira reportedly changed back into his uniform and left the house.

The teenager called her aunt in Mberengwa at around 5 PM the same day to recount her ordeal.

The aunt then informed Mashavira’s wife, who led the teenager to Tshabalala Police on September 14 to file a report.

Mashavira is currently being sought by police on rape charges.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment