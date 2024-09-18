Zimbabwean Army Major Allegedly Rapes Biological Daughter
A Major in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing allegations of raping his biological daughter.
As reported by NewsDay, the case was presided over by Magistrate Stanford Mambanje. The accused has been remanded in custody until September 23 and has been advised to seek bail at the High Court.
Mercy Masamvi, representing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), opposed bail, arguing that the accused is a powerful army officer who allegedly abused his position to sexually assault a minor.
Masamvi further argued that the seriousness of the charges warranted denying bail.
The allegations state that on Sunday while sharing a bed with his daughter, the accused suddenly pinned her down and raped her.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
The complainant managed to escape and conveyed her ordeal to her sister, who was in the adjacent room.
The incident was reported to the ZRP in Epworth, leading to the arrest of the accused.
More: Pindula News