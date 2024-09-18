Zimbabwean Army Major Allegedly Rapes Biological Daughter

4 minutes ago Wed, 18 Sep 2024 13:04:52 GMT

A Major in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing allegations of raping his biological daughter.

As reported by NewsDay, the case was presided over by Magistrate Stanford Mambanje. The accused has been remanded in custody until September 23 and has been advised to seek bail at the High Court.

Mercy Masamvi, representing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), opposed bail, arguing that the accused is a powerful army officer who allegedly abused his position to sexually assault a minor.

