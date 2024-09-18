ZRP Names Victims Of Deadly Masvingo And Rusape Road Accidents

5 minutes ago Wed, 18 Sep 2024 12:45:40 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Tuesday, 17 September, released the names of the victims of two fatal road traffic accidents that occurred in Masvingo and Rusape on 14 September 2024 where seven people were killed.

Police said a Nissan Serena carrying eight occupants veered off the road and overturned after its rear right tyre burst at around 7:25 AM, approximately 60 kilometres along Roy–Chiredzi Road. Four people lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries.

The names of four victims who were killed in the Masvingo accident are:

Feedback