ZRP Names Victims Of Deadly Masvingo And Rusape Road Accidents
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Tuesday, 17 September, released the names of the victims of two fatal road traffic accidents that occurred in Masvingo and Rusape on 14 September 2024 where seven people were killed.
Police said a Nissan Serena carrying eight occupants veered off the road and overturned after its rear right tyre burst at around 7:25 AM, approximately 60 kilometres along Roy–Chiredzi Road. Four people lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries.
The names of four victims who were killed in the Masvingo accident are:
- Siyano Nyamande (40), a female adult of Crownhill, Borrowdale, Harare
- Priscilla Musembwa (64), a female adult of Biddulph, Cranborne, Harare
- Memory Kwenda (40), a female adult of Dzivarasekwa, Harare
- Epson Nyamande (45), a male adult of Crownhill, Borrowdale, Harare
In the Rusape accident, a Toyota Hilux with two passengers was involved in a head-on collision with another Toyota Hilux carrying eight passengers.
The accident occurred at the 60-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road, resulting in three fatalities and seven injuries.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
Two of the three victims who were killed in the Rusape accident were identified by their next of kin as follows:
- Madekufamba Viginia, a female adult of Mundopa Village, Makoni, Rusape
- Kadungure Clement (53), a male adult of Kamba Village, Makoni, Rusape
The other victim had already been identified by the next of kin as Chigwese Tendai Amon (52), a male adult of Neshena Village, Makoni.
More: Pindula News