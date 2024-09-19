NRZ Suspects Coordinated Arson In Recent Fire Incidents At Premises

5 minutes ago Thu, 19 Sep 2024 10:38:58 GMT

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has reported a series of fire outbreaks at its facilities over the past week, which they believe may be the result of coordinated arson attacks rather than random incidents.

In a statement released on Thursday, September 19, NRZ Board Chairman Mike Madiro detailed two significant incidents.

The first fire occurred on Monday at the NRZ Mechanical Workshops in Bulawayo which destroyed 44 decommissioned passenger coaches.

Feedback