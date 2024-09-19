NRZ Suspects Coordinated Arson In Recent Fire Incidents At Premises
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has reported a series of fire outbreaks at its facilities over the past week, which they believe may be the result of coordinated arson attacks rather than random incidents.
In a statement released on Thursday, September 19, NRZ Board Chairman Mike Madiro detailed two significant incidents.
The first fire occurred on Monday at the NRZ Mechanical Workshops in Bulawayo which destroyed 44 decommissioned passenger coaches.
Just two days later, on Wednesday, a second fire broke out at the shunters complex in Harare. Said Madiro:
The NRZ has over the course of the week experienced a spat of fire outbreaks at its premises which appear to be coordinated arson attacks.
We strongly suspect that these incidences are a result of foul play.
The NRZ and the Zimbabwe Republic Police have since opened investigations into the matter and no stone will be left unturned.
Madiro warned the suspected arsonists that the authorities are actively investigating and that they will be held accountable for their actions.
